Gender sensitisation workshop organised at JU

Jammu: The Centre for Women’s Studies, in collaboration with The Law School, University of Jammu organized 3rd workshop under the ongoing series for the students of the Law School on Monday, 22nd, August 2022. Dr.Sarika Manhas, Faculty, Department of Home Science, University of Jammu was the resource person.
The workshop began with the opening remarks from Prof.Vishav Raksha, Director Centre for Women’s Studies who welcomed all the participants and apprised about the importance of this workshop and stressed how gender sensitivity helps in understanding the gender difference in society and how acknowledging the difference one can bring gender equality in the society.
She further averred that we should be conscious about the behaviour which we manifest in our day-to-day life and also learn to respect each other irrespective of one’s gender.
Dr. Sarika Manhas, the key resource person for the workshop, spoke about the concept of Gender Sensitisation, and other gender-related issues.
She stressed that one should have empathy towards all genders. While interacting with the students Dr Manhas explained the difference between Sex and Gender by conducting various brainstorming activities to understand the social and cultural construction of gender.
She even engaged students through a gender quiz in which she explained the conditions and status of women, wherein she mentioned how women all over the world are facing discrimination in the areas like family, education, workplace etc. and stressed to create an egalitarian society by breaking away from the gendered notions.
Prof.Manju Jamwal, Director, The Law School in her address, stressed the importance of such workshops in terms of understanding gender and gender-related issues. She also mentioned that gender issues are not women’s issues only, in fact it includes the issues of men as well and the contribution of men should not be undermined.
Further she said that by breaking the stereotypical ideologies and structures we can facilitate women to have access over various resources.
Moreover it is the responsibility of both parents to sensitize their children. She also congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the Centre to conduct such workshops.
More than eighty-five participants, including students, and faculty members of the Law School, attended the workshop. The students very actively participated and shared their views and observations as well.