Gender sensitisation workshop organised at JU

Jammu: The Centre for Women’s Studies, in collaboration with The Law School, University of Jammu organized 3rd workshop under the ongoing series for the students of the Law School on Monday, 22nd, August 2022. Dr.Sarika Manhas, Faculty, Department of Home Science, University of Jammu was the resource person.

The workshop began with the opening remarks from Prof.Vishav Raksha, Director Centre for Women’s Studies who welcomed all the participants and apprised about the importance of this workshop and stressed how gender sensitivity helps in understanding the gender difference in society and how acknowledging the difference one can bring gender equality in the society.

She further averred that we should be conscious about the behaviour which we manifest in our day-to-day life and also learn to respect each other irrespective of one’s gender.