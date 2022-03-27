Gharana Wetland | Wildlife Deptt to train local youth as bird guides to promote eco, border tourism

Jammu: Wildlife Department has decided to train local youth in Gharana Wetland’s surrounding villages as bird guides to promote eco-and-border tourism in the Suchetgarh sector of RS Pura along Indo-Pakistan border.
The famous wetland Gharana is situated 35 km away from Jammu city, and 10 km from RS Pura where the Wildlife Department has acquired 402 kanals of land in December last year for the sustainable development of Wetland and its surrounding areas for the promotion of tourism and developing infrastructure.
Notified in the year 1981, the Gharana Wetland generally receives migratory birds from Central Asia, Mongolia, Russia, China etc.
The number of these migratory birds remains around 4,000 to 5,000 which include bar-headed geese, common teals, Indian moorhens, gadwalls, green shanks flocks, purple swamp-hens etc belonging to different species flocks of migratory birds.
An official told Greater Kashmir that Gharana Wetland was notified as Important Bird Area by Bombay National History Society which is four km away from the Suchetgarh/IB border.
“Therefore, there was a need to promote eco as well as border tourism in the wetland for the nature lovers and birder watchers. Accordingly, the revenue department has handed over 402 kanals of land. For this purpose, the wildlife department had given Rs 11. 70 core to the revenue department for the disbursement of the amount among the farmers,” said the official.
In the acquired land, the official said that they will fence the land under five year’s plan and within two years the initial developmental steps would be taken like drainage system, sewage treatment plant, parking place, shops, toilets whereas the approach road towards the wetland will be widened, biogas plant in the village (Gharana), underground pumps to fill up shortage of water in the wetland and gates to be installed in the wetland area to maintain water level.
“We will develop this wetland as per eco-friendly manner for which we have made provision of Rs 3.5 crores for next year and it may take two years minimum for creating basic infrastructure,” the official said. Pertinently, with the onset of summer seasons, these migratory birds return to their native places in Central Asia and sometimes, hunting also has been reported from the Pakistani side, as per the officials.
They will develop Gharana Wetland also to provide employment opportunities to the local youth by providing them training as bird guides and develop the village and its basic amenities.
The official claimed that sometimes migratory bird’s hunting in Pakistan creates problems for them.
“Birds do not know whether it’s a border. They fly to the other side and often become victims of hunting. Last year, a bar headed goose was wounded while taking flight from Gharna when hit by a hunter from Pakistan. It fell down on this side (Gharana) and the villagers rescued the injured bird and handed it over to the wildlife officials. This bird was treated and kept in Manda since it cannot fly anymore,” an official said.
Referring to the hunting on the Pakistani side of Indo-Pak International Border from the Gharana wetland, he said that “They have become a challenge for us. This was the result of hunting as the injured bar-headed goose could not return to its native place with the other migratory birds. It is still with us and we are taking care.”