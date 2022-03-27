Gharana Wetland | Wildlife Deptt to train local youth as bird guides to promote eco, border tourism

The official claimed that sometimes migratory bird’s hunting in Pakistan creates problems for them.

“Birds do not know whether it’s a border. They fly to the other side and often become victims of hunting. Last year, a bar headed goose was wounded while taking flight from Gharna when hit by a hunter from Pakistan. It fell down on this side (Gharana) and the villagers rescued the injured bird and handed it over to the wildlife officials. This bird was treated and kept in Manda since it cannot fly anymore,” an official said.

Referring to the hunting on the Pakistani side of Indo-Pak International Border from the Gharana wetland, he said that “They have become a challenge for us. This was the result of hunting as the injured bar-headed goose could not return to its native place with the other migratory birds. It is still with us and we are taking care.”