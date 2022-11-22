Girl knocked to death in Kathua

Jammu: A young girl was today knocked to death when a speedy truck hit her on the Jammu-Pathankot highway near the Kali Bari area of Kathua district.

Police sources said that the deceased namely Gajal Sharma, daughter of Pankaj Sharma, resident of Hamirpur was sitting as a pillion rider on a motorbike with her relative when they were hit by a truck.

The young girl was shifted to the hospital following the accident. She however succumbed and was pronounced dead in the Kathua hospital. Police have seized the truck and further investigation is in progress.