GK IMPACT | Survey on road completed to connect Ahadwah panchayat in Ramban

Banihal: The Public Works department (PWD) Ramban has started and completed the survey work after the news about the Ahadwah panchayat in Ramban without road connectivity.

The news was published in the newspaper days back. Locals from the panchayat said that a team comprising engineers and employees of PWD Ramban reached there on Monday and Tuesday and completed a road survey to connect the areas with the road. They said that this survey has been done from Neera Link Road to near High school Batiya in Ahadwah.

DC Ramban Masarat ul Islam had said that work on two road connecting Ahadwah panchayat was in pipeline.