GMC Jammu holds 2-day workshop on research methodology

Jammu: A two-day workshop on Research Methodology being conducted by the Post Graduate Department of Community Medicine, Govt Medical College Jammu was inaugurated by Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal and Dean, Government Medical College Jammu as Chief Guest.

He congratulated the department for conducting such a type of workshop and emphasized that this is the need of the hour to conduct such a type of workshop on a regular basis for the benefit of all, especially Post Graduate Research scholars.

He further said any research protocol or thesis must be designed for the interest of Patient care and our society at large. He also stressed upon taking up with university of Jammu to start thesis work in the first six month of post graduation.

This was followed by a lecture on Introduction to Research methodology delivered by Dr Rajiv K Gupta, Prof and Head Department of Community Medicine.

Dr Sunil K Raina Head of department Tanda medical college HP was guest of honour. He spoke on cross sectional studies.