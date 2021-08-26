GMC Jammu preparing strategy against mischievous elements fleecing public

The official communication referred to an alleged attempt to malign the working of GMC Jammu by a few mischievous elements to lure patients to hospitals outside Jammu and Kashmir through private ambulances.

An official said that the practice of misleading patients at the crucial time of their treatment should be curbed by the authorities by taking action against them.

Citing similar example during the peak of first and second wave of Covid-19, the hospital administration said, “Few mischievous elements circulated videos on various social media platforms that medical facilities in the GMC&J, Jammu are inadequate, doctors are not taking interest in treatment of patients and an atmosphere of fear and mistrust was created among the general public.”

The Medical Superintendent’s letter read: “The patients started seeking treatment outside J&K in private hospitals. The patients were shifted by private ambulances to hospitals in the neighbouring state at exorbitant rates and these hospitals were charging patients beyond the reach of common man while everything was free in GMC&H, Jammu. After a few days, the patients and their attendants would suffer a huge economic burden. They would sometimes also, lose their patients to Covid-19 or return to GMC&H, Jammu, as they could not afford the treatment costs of private hospitals.”

The official communication said that this type of situation suited some mischievous elements that had vested interests as they were getting hefty commission from these private hospitals and ambulance operators.

“Videos with fake news or blowing petty incidents out of proportion with comments and views of persons posing as social workers were circulated,” it states.

Expressing serious concern, the hospital administration said that they had many times written against these persons to Police authorities but no action had been taken against them.