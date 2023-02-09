GMCAH Rajouri, DH Kishtwar get addiction treatment facility centres

Jammu: The Government Medical College & Associate Hospital Rajouri and District Hospital Kishtwar have got Addiction treatment facility centres under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, dedicated 25 ATF centres to the nation including two J&K districts at a function organised by the SJE Ministry in New Delhi, today.
District Administrations of Kishtwar and Rajouri hosted the live telecast of the event.
Some of the best treatment options will be made available for rehabilitation of patients struggling with drug addiction through these facility centers. The therapies and treatments will be helpful to encourage a healthy lifestyle among the patients by rectifying their attitude and behaviour towards substance abuse.
The centers have psycho-social counselors, doctors, and psychiatrists and the youth struggling with addiction would be provided free treatment, said Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal.
He said that those who consume drugs are victims and the District Administration Rajouri was committed to pave the way for their rehabilitation.
The Deputy Commissioner urged all the stakeholders to put in synergised and comprehensive efforts to fight drug menace in the district.
Among the others present on the occasion were Principal GMC, Dr Amarjeet Singh; Addl. SP, Vivek Shekhar; Medical Superintendent GMC & AH, Dr Mehmood Bajar and DSWO, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt.
The live telecast of the function was also hosted at District Hospital Kishtwar which was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav; SSP, Khalil Ahmed Poswal; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. M Y Mir; Medical Superintendent, Dr Javida Qazi; DSWO, Zubair Ahmed and Tehsildar HQ Chander Shekhar Sharma. Medical officers and staff of DH Kishtwar also remained present on the occasion.
The Nasha Mukt pledge was also administered to the staff members of DH Kishtwar on the occasion.
The people of Kishtwar have extended gratitude to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and further requested the government to intensify the anti drug trafficking drive in the district to eradicate the menace of drug abuse completely.