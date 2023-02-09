GMCAH Rajouri, DH Kishtwar get addiction treatment facility centres

Jammu: The Government Medical College & Associate Hospital Rajouri and District Hospital Kishtwar have got Addiction treatment facility centres under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, dedicated 25 ATF centres to the nation including two J&K districts at a function organised by the SJE Ministry in New Delhi, today.

District Administrations of Kishtwar and Rajouri hosted the live telecast of the event.

Some of the best treatment options will be made available for rehabilitation of patients struggling with drug addiction through these facility centers. The therapies and treatments will be helpful to encourage a healthy lifestyle among the patients by rectifying their attitude and behaviour towards substance abuse.