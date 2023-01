Jammu: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps (White Knight Corps) Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain Wednesday visited Kishtwar to review security and operational preparedness of the troops.

“He reviewed the operational preparedness and internal security in the region,” White Knight Corps shared this info on its official Twitter handle.

“Interacting with troops, he complimented them for their professionalism and devotion to duty,” it added.