GOC-in-C Northern Command felicitates DCC-2023 participants

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi felicitated 33 pan India journalists of Defence Correspondents Course (DCC-2023) at Rezangla Hall, Udhampur on Saturday.

The course was organized by the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

The DCC-2023 under Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO Jaipur had congregated at Vizag for the DCC which commenced on August 21, 2023. The participants of the course after undergoing the Navy module at Vizag and Air force module at various locations of Pune, reached Jammu on September 3, 2023 for Forward Area Tour from September 4 to 9, 2023.

“The Army leg commenced with a visit to Ratnuchak Military Station to get an insight of armoured equipment, training activities. obstacle crossing drills and Tank ride to get a feeling of battle zone. Thereafter they witnessed demonstration on artillery equipment by Tiger Division and also the familiarisation of Ditch-cum-Bund (DCB) close to International Border in Jammu district,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.