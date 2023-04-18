Goods, office records gutted in GDC Bishnah

Jammu: Electronic goods and accessories worth crores of rupees besides furniture and office records were gutted in Government Degree College (GDC), Bishnah on Tuesday.
However, there was no loss of life or injury.
As per the preliminary reports, an electric short-circuit caused the fire.
Officials engaged in fire fighting operations said that they received a call at around 8.10 am about a portion of the college complex being engulfed by fire.
“We immediately rushed to the spot. We were probably intimated late. When we reached there, the ‘Browsing Room-cum-Conference Hall’ of the college was completely gutted. Computers, computer accessories, projector, air conditioner, furniture and other office records were completely damaged. We controlled the fire by immediately pressing fire tenders into service. The cause of the fire seems to be an electric short-circuit,” they said.
Officials said that the concerned authorities would assess the exact damages.