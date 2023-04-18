Goods, office records gutted in GDC Bishnah

Jammu: Electronic goods and accessories worth crores of rupees besides furniture and office records were gutted in Government Degree College (GDC), Bishnah on Tuesday.

However, there was no loss of life or injury.

As per the preliminary reports, an electric short-circuit caused the fire.

Officials engaged in fire fighting operations said that they received a call at around 8.10 am about a portion of the college complex being engulfed by fire.