Government Degree College Ramban holds debate competition

Ramban: The NSS, Debates and Seminar Committee of GDC Ramban organised a district-level inter-college competition in debate, singing, and essay writing in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations on 15 August as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The programme was held under the patronage of the Principal of the College, Prof Subhash Chander Sharma in which students from Government Degree Colleges of Ramban, Gool, Banihal, Ukhral and Batote took part in the aforementioned categories of competition. A large gathering of audience both students and faculty of Degree College Ramban and from other colleges were present in the event.