Government Degree College Ramban holds debate competition

Ramban: The NSS, Debates and Seminar Committee of GDC Ramban organised a district-level inter-college competition in debate, singing, and essay writing in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations on 15 August as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The programme was held under the patronage of the Principal of the College, Prof Subhash Chander Sharma in which students from Government Degree Colleges of Ramban, Gool, Banihal, Ukhral and Batote took part in the aforementioned categories of competition. A large gathering of audience both students and faculty of Degree College Ramban and from other colleges were present in the event.
Shabnam Akhtar from Ramban college secured the first position whereas Mehbooba Sultan from Gool attained the second position in a singing competition.
Mubashir Ahmed from Banihal collage secured 1st position and Samreen Choudharry from Ramban collage got 2nd position in the debate competition.
Likewise, Shafia Shabnum from Gool collage attained the first position whereas Sunil Singh from Batote collage got 2nd position in essay writing competition.
All other contestants were given certificates of participation and medals.
Prof Chanakya Sharma HOD Music GDC Ramban, mesmerised the audience by his performance of a couple of Patriotic songs.
Prof Vijay Kumar Sharma conducted the proceedings, whereas Prof Vickey Rattan NSS program Officer of the college played the lead role and monitored the overall conduct of activities related to the event.
The program ended with the concluding remarks presented by Prof Shah-e-Jahan Ganai incharge Principal GDC Gool.