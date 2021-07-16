Govt adopting 3R approach to minimise accumulated waste: LG

Jammu: In a step aimed at better solid waste management processes and environmental sustainability in J&K and to facilitate easy segregation, disposal and processing of waste generated in Jammu city, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday inaugurated the material recovery facility at Bandurakh, Jammu.

The new facility has been equipped with latest-technology based machinery for better efficiency to achieve 100 percent recovery from the dry waste.

It would ease the collection and segregation of all kinds of paper waste, cardboard and plastic etc from day to day waste generated in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the new facility would compliment the government’s efforts for effective solid waste management, and contribute towards Swachh Bharat Mission of J&K.

"The government is giving focused attention towards waste management for a sustainable urban future in J&K. We are putting consistent efforts into formulation of creative waste management strategies for environmental sustainability, besides making the protection and preservation of the environment an integral part of our development plan," the LG said.