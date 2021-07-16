Govt adopting 3R approach to minimise accumulated waste: LG

Jammu: In a step aimed at better solid waste management processes and environmental sustainability in J&K and to facilitate easy segregation, disposal and processing of waste generated in Jammu city, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday inaugurated the material recovery facility at Bandurakh, Jammu.
The new facility has been equipped with latest-technology based machinery for better efficiency to achieve 100 percent recovery from the dry waste.
It would ease the collection and segregation of all kinds of paper waste, cardboard and plastic etc from day to day waste generated in the city.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the new facility would compliment the government’s efforts for effective solid waste management, and contribute towards Swachh Bharat Mission of J&K.
"The government is giving focused attention towards waste management for a sustainable urban future in J&K. We are putting consistent efforts into formulation of creative waste management strategies for environmental sustainability, besides making the protection and preservation of the environment an integral part of our development plan," the LG said.
"By adopting the 3Rs approach 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' we are minimizing the waste in a scientific manner so that our cities become more sustainable and clean," he said. "The concept of reducing the amount of waste generated by reducing consumption is essential to waste management. The reuse of items, or re-purposing them for a use different from what they are originally intended for is the next essential thing in the waste reduction hierarchy. The last stage of the waste hierarchy is to recycle. Recycling is the transformation of waste into raw material for manufacturing a new item. Thus, the 3Rs approach stands at the very top of the waste management hierarchy."
Underscoring the key components of the Swachhta Kendra, the Lt Governor said that the new facility would maximise the quantity of recyclables to be processed while segregating materials that would generate the highest possible revenues from the recycling market.
"It will also help in segregating combustible fraction, non-recyclables and inert from the dry waste stream," he said.
It was informed that the facility has been equipped with various features to make it an economically sustainable socio-technical model.
Moreover, it would also act as a support system for capacity building of the waste pickers, waste aggregators, and associated recyclers.