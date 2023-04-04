Govt all set to inaugurate another Tulip Garden in Ramban on April 8

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is all set to inaugurate another Tulip Garden in Sanasar area in Ramban district of Jammu division on April 8.

Sources told KNS that another Tulip Garden in J&K UT will be inaugurated in Ramban district. They said the garden will be second after Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar and will be thrown for public on April 8.