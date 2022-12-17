Govt imposes ban on portable chainsaw cutters across Ramban

In exercise of powers under Section 144 CrPC, the District Magistrate imposed a ban on the illegal use, sale, possession, and purchase of these portable chainsaw, mechanical cutters as according to his order, its use was a violation of Indian Forest Act, 1927.

In his order, the District Magistrate said that this was necessary considering the situation currently prevailing in the forests of district Ramban with respect to massive damage to green trees by the timber smugglers.

All persons possessing these portable chainsaw cutters have been directed to immediately deposit them in their respective police stations and all DFOs, SHOs, and Range Officers have been asked to ensure its implementation within 7 days.