Govt SPMR College of Commerce celebrates Earth Day

Jammu: Department of Environmental Sciences and Eco Club of Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu, under the aegis of G20 and Mission LIFE, celebrated Earth Day 2023 by launching the “Ek Ped Desh ke Naam” campaign.
To mark the day, a nursery of fruit trees was inaugurated on the college campus. For this purpose, discarded plastic bottles were used as a measure of plastic waste management. Seeds of fruit trees were sown with the help of gardeners at the college.
On the occasion, composting of dry leaves collected from the college was also initiated using cow dung and microbial solution as a part of biodegradable waste management.
Principal, Dr. Surinder Kumar, the chief guest on the occasion, apprised the students about the theme of Earth Day 2023 that is, ‘Invest in Our Planet’. Dr. Nazia Rasool, HOD of Environmental Sciences, addressed the students and stressed upon the significance of trees in maintaining life on the Earth.
Dr. Deepak Pathania, Convener, Eco Club, also spoke on the occasion and urged the students to collect seeds and start nurseries in their homes also. Faculty who attended the programme included Dr. Monika Malhotra, Prof. Monika Mahajan, Prof. Savita Jamwal, Prof. Apfan Ali, Prof. Rajni Bala, Dr. Rita Sharma, Dr. Vaishali, Dr. Ramandeep Kour and others.
The event was coordinated and managed by Dr. Nazia Rasool,Dr. Deepak Pathania, Dr. Jagmeet Kaur, Dr. Fayza and Dr. Sarabjeet Kour Sudan.