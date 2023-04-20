Govt SPMR College of Commerce celebrates Earth Day

Jammu: Department of Environmental Sciences and Eco Club of Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu, under the aegis of G20 and Mission LIFE, celebrated Earth Day 2023 by launching the “Ek Ped Desh ke Naam” campaign.

To mark the day, a nursery of fruit trees was inaugurated on the college campus. For this purpose, discarded plastic bottles were used as a measure of plastic waste management. Seeds of fruit trees were sown with the help of gardeners at the college.

On the occasion, composting of dry leaves collected from the college was also initiated using cow dung and microbial solution as a part of biodegradable waste management.