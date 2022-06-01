Govt teacher Rajni Bala cremated amid tears in Samba

As the people were angry over the killing of the Samba’s teacher in Kulgam, the government teachers started shouting that they would not go to serve in Kashmir’s difficult areas due to threat to their lives.

However, BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina Raina listened to the people who were expressing resentment against the killing and security issue of the people from Jammu region serving in Kashmir.

“It is a conspiracy to target minorities working as government employees in Kashmir whether KPs or Dogra Hindus,” J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina said while speaking to media expressing his solidarity with the aggrieved people and the family members of the deceased teacher.

He said that “Many employees have been serving in different areas and teaching students in Kashmir. However, the modus operandi adopted by the Pak backed terrorists is adopted as they want to create atmosphere of fear among the minorities.”