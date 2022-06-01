Govt teacher Rajni Bala cremated amid tears in Samba

Jammu: Rajni Bala, a government school teacher who was shot dead by the militants in Kulgam was cremated in an emotionally charged atmosphere amid tears in Samba district at her native village.
Hundreds of villagers, government teachers (colleagues of Rajni Bala from Kashmir), Div Com Jammu Ramesh Kumar, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, civil administration and politicians from various political parties including BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina were present at the cremation ground where the last rites of the deceased teacher were performed.
As the people were angry over the killing of the Samba’s teacher in Kulgam, the government teachers started shouting that they would not go to serve in Kashmir’s difficult areas due to threat to their lives.
However, BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina Raina listened to the people who were expressing resentment against the killing and security issue of the people from Jammu region serving in Kashmir.
“It is a conspiracy to target minorities working as government employees in Kashmir whether KPs or Dogra Hindus,” J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina said while speaking to media expressing his solidarity with the aggrieved people and the family members of the deceased teacher.
He said that “Many employees have been serving in different areas and teaching students in Kashmir. However, the modus operandi adopted by the Pak backed terrorists is adopted as they want to create atmosphere of fear among the minorities.”
Amid terrorist threat, he said: the security forces have eliminated Pakistani terrorists. Therefore, out of frustration, they have changed modus operandi and started targeting civilians (locals and innocents).
“I had a detailed discussion with the Lt Governor of J&K and discussed the security issues of Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu Dogra and outsiders from Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who work in Kashmir,” he added.
He said that the government teachers and even businessmen belonging to the minority community in Kashmir have appraised him about their difficulties. He said he has demanded a comprehensive plan for their protection of minorities.
Earlier, a massive protest demonstration triggered against the killing of the teacher in Kulgam and the protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway near Nanke Chak village in Samba district for an hour. The protest dharna was lifted peacefully by the locals and relatives of the deceased.
Speaking to the media, a woman – a government teacher who came to attend the last rites of her colleague in Samba – said “In last 15 years, we never felt threatened by the locals. We have good relations with the locals like brothers and sisters. We get more care and attention from our colleagues in Kashmir. Our children study there. However, targeted killings have spread a sense of fear among all of us.”
“Local Kashmiris protest us and we live in their houses without any fear. However, what can they do before guns? There is also fear among them,” she added.
She further added that: “The SC and ST employees continued to go to schools even after the killing of Rahul Bhat – a Kashmiri Pandit government employee killed inside his office in Kashmir. Everyone in Kashmir is scared. You have seen how militants killed a TV actress and police men. No one is safe there.”
She appealed to review their postings and give them safe postings. “Will you bring our bodies from Kashmir?” she asked in anger.
Pertinently, Rajni Bala was killed outside her school in Kulgam area. Her husband also serves in Kashmir.