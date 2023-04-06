Govt teacher suspended in Kishtwar for contracting 2nd marriage without permission

“In the backdrop of the above facts, it appears prima facie that Manzoor Ahmed Lone, the teacher has violated rule – 22 of employees conduct rule, 1971 by not seeking permission from the competent authority,” reads the order.

It says that the pending inquiry into the conduct of Manzoor Ahmed Lone has been placed under suspension under Rule 31 of Classification, Control, and Appeal 1956.

“Inquiry committee shall be re-constituted which is to be compulsorily headed by a female officer and one female member. The inquiry committee shall conduct a discreet inquiry into the matter and submit the report within a period of 10 days,” reads the order.