HAMAR GALI FIRE INCIDENT | Ex-gratia relief provided to affected family

Ramban: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ramban a team of officers from sub-divisional administration visited Hamar Gali, Dhok of Bingara Panchayat of Ukhral and provided immediate ex- gratia relief to the fire incident victims’ family.

Three persons including a woman and her two minor daughters were charred to death and two family members sustained severe burn injuries in the fire that broke out and engulfed their temporary hutments (Dhokes) in Hamar Gali, Panchayat Bingara of Ukhral tehsil late Wednesday evening.

Two injured Ibrahim and a woman Mirja Begum who was rescued and shifted to District Hospital Ramban where later both were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Anantnag, Kashmir for specialized treatment.

The visiting officers, including SDPO, Banihal, and Tehsildar Ukhral expressed sympathy to the bereaved family on the loss of three precious lives and property.