Hand grenade recovered in Hiranagar

Jammu: An abandoned hand grenade was Thursday morning recovered during a massive search operation in the border village in Hiranagar of Kathua district following last night’s suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

The explosion last night has triggered panic among the villagers in Sanyal area which is close to the International Border in Hiranagar . SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal who supervised the search operation told local media that it appeared to be a possible attack on the border police post Sanyal. But no one was injured in the incident.

“Yesterday, a high intensity blast had taken place and then a search operation was launched and accordingly, the spot was identified and the searches resumed this morning,” he said.