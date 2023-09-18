Hari Krishen Langoo awarded in Delhi

Jammu: Hari Krishen Langoo, Chief Secretary and founder Member of Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan Jammu has been conferred with one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award in New Delhi, a press release said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India conferred the Amrit Awards on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Langoo has also worked in Asia’s Biggest theatre Song and Drama Division, Ministry of Information and broadcasting , Government of India , in various centers and given prestigious contribution as Assistant Director more than 40 years (folk media). He has worked as Music Director the famous serial “Gul Gulshan Gulfaam” and presented National Level Musical production allotted by the Academy pf Art Culture and Languages , Jammu & Kashmir.

The selected 75 artists, who are above the age of 75 years and have not been accorded any National Honour in their career so far, from the field of the Performing Arts of India for the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) commemorating 75 years of India’s independence. The Awardees so selected represent the nation as a whole, and belong to different States and Union Territories. Besides, these artists cover the different genres of the performing arts of India. The Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award carries a purse money of Rs. 1,00,000, besides a Tamrapatra and Angavastram.

Langoo, Chief Secretary, Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan Jammu, his contribution in reviving the dying Folk, art and culture of India has been recognised. Apart from being a versatile personality of Performing Art , Folk Theatre Director, Multitalented artiste , writer , his contribution in sustaining traditional folk art, culture with blend of present day needs at national level has earned laurel for H K Langoo by all in general and by traditional folk artists in particular.