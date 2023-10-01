Hawan performed at Papharan Nag shrine

Jammu: An annual hawan on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi was performed at Papharan Nag shrine in Panzmulla- Salia area of district Anantnag, a press release said.

Large number of devotees thronged the shrine and took part in puja archana. They also paid obeisance at the revered shrine.

The ancient shrine dates back to the Mahabharata period houses Lord Shiva's temple and Papharan Nag (sin removing spring).There is a legend that the day of emergence of papharan nag was Anant Chaturdashi. It is also believed that having a dip in waters of Papharan Nag and also drinking it's waters cleanses sin.

The Hawan started on the day of triyodashi of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada and culminated on Anant Chaturdashi after Puranahuti .It was followed by prashad vitran. Large number of devotees took part in the Hawan and sought blessings from the papharanag deity. As per the tradition, the festival of 'Divay' which means illumination of the papharan nag with candles and earthen lamps, was also celebated in the evening of Anant chaturdashi. The Bajan-Kirtan, devotion, prayers and gaiety continued in the shrine during the festival. The devotees also took bath in waters of papharan nag.