HC seeks details of building permission violations in Jammu

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed Commissioner, Municipal Corporation(SMC) Jammu to furnish details regarding major and minor violations in Green Belt Park and Gandhi Nagar area in Jammu that have taken place since enforcement of J&K Control of Building Operations Act, 1988.

Seeking his affidavit, a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal also directed the Commissioner to provide by October 10 details as to how many violations are liable for penal action under Section 7 of the Act besides the number of residential properties that have been sealed in Green Belt Park and Gandhi Nagar areas.

The Court also asked the Commissioner to give information about the residential properties where commercial activities were undertaken and have been sealed under Section 8 of the Act.