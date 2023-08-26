Health checkup camp organised at Senior Citizens Centre Roopnagar

Jammu: District Hub for Empowerment of Women Mission Shakti Jammu in association with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Saturday organised free health checkup camp at Golden Days Daycare and Recreation Center for senior citizens, Lower Roopnagar Jammu.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the camp was organised with the initiative and support of District Mission Coordinator Mission Shakti Shagun Manchanda and R K kholi, Shiv dev Singh and TR Sharma (Coordinators of the Golden Days Day Care and recreation center for senior citizens).

The inmates were screened for sugar, Bp, ECG and provided free medicines. The health checkup was done by Dr Imran Ganai, Dr Swati Sharma and staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital and staff of District Hub for empowerment of women Jammu.