Health educator treks daily to educate communities about Covid-19, benefits of vaccination

While sharing his experience of 4 months in the vaccination team, Bharat Bhushan said “Vaccination is a big challenge in the areas having least exposure to the outside world.”

“The tough terrains apart, the people run away as soon as they see us coming. They run out from back doors of homes or tell their children to make excuses and say that nobody is at home,” he said and said, “Villagers feel the vaccine has side-effects and can even result in death."

Sharing more about the kind of public response they receive, he said “Some villagers also believe that they simply do not need vaccination as they don’t think that Corona is life threatening.” All of this is making it harder for our team to convince people initially. Bharat Bhushan said, “I have less than one year of service left and I am using all my experience into play to remove the hesitancy of the villagers and get them vaccinated.”