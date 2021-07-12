Health educator treks daily to educate communities about Covid-19, benefits of vaccination

Kathua: Bharat Bhushan, a 58-year-old health educator posted at trauma Hospital Mahanpur is working relentlessly from March 5 2021 to educate people about Covid-19, debunk the myths and motivate them about the benefits of Covid vaccination. The zone given to the Bharat Bhushan largely comprises hilly scattered habitations and to cover it he treks hills on a daily basis. Every single day my team meets people of different age groups and backgrounds, every individual responds differently.
When district administration decided to start a combing campaign to identify those who have some Covid symptoms but are hesitant to undergo Covid testing, Bharat Bhushan keeps motivating people to undergo tests besides suggesting families to follow protocols and precautions to stop the spread.
While sharing his experience of 4 months in the vaccination team, Bharat Bhushan said “Vaccination is a big challenge in the areas having least exposure to the outside world.”
“The tough terrains apart, the people run away as soon as they see us coming. They run out from back doors of homes or tell their children to make excuses and say that nobody is at home,” he said and said, “Villagers feel the vaccine has side-effects and can even result in death."
Sharing more about the kind of public response they receive, he said “Some villagers also believe that they simply do not need vaccination as they don’t think that Corona is life threatening.” All of this is making it harder for our team to convince people initially. Bharat Bhushan said, “I have less than one year of service left and I am using all my experience into play to remove the hesitancy of the villagers and get them vaccinated.”