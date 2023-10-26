Health mela inaugurated at CHC Gool

Ramban: Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shan today inaugurated a one day Ayushman Health Mela at CHC Gool organised by the Health Department under Ayushman Bhava Campaign.

Chairperson BDC, Shakeela Begum, BMO, Gool Dr Ashfaq Hussain, Dr Shabir, Dr Narinder, Dr Mohammad Sayeed, other senior doctors, PRIs and senior officers attended the Health Mela.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson said that the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ initiative is envisaged by the Government to saturate all health care services in every village and town in line with the commitment to ensure reach to the last mile and enable access to health care services to everyone in the society.

The Ayushman Bhava campaign will also ensure saturation coverage of health schemes and an initiative to ensure optimum delivery, she added.

The Chairperson directed BMO to organize such camps in the SubDivision Gool to provide maximum benefit to people from the Ayushman Bhava Campaign.

The BMO informed that the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ initiative involves a set of interventions that include ‘Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0’, ‘Ayushman Sabhas’, ‘Ayushman Melas- at Health and Wellness level and Medical Camps by Medical Colleges at CHCs’, and eventually ensuring Gram Panchayat, Nagar Panchayat and Urban Ward to attain the status of ‘Ayushman Panchayat’ or ‘Ayushman Urban Ward’ in a saturation mode.

He informed that nearly four hundred patients have been examined and provided treatment to them by the team of Specialized Doctors coming from the District Hospital Ramban.