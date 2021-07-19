Heavy rains damage 4 houses in Jammu’s Kalika Colony

Jammu: At least four houses were badly damaged in Kalika Colony in Jammu city in the heavy rains that lashed almost all parts of the province on Monday.

However, no loss of life was reported.

According to the councillor of the area, Sham Bhasin, the affected families were being evacuated to safer places.

This is the same locality where rains had wreaked havoc last Monday also, causing damages to a number of residential structures.

This had necessitated evacuation of at least nine families to safer places.

“On July 12, the flashflood in nallah running along Kalika Colony in Bahu Fort area had damaged the foundation of several houses. Nine structures had suffered major or partial damage while several other houses situated along nallah had developed cracks. This morning the rear portions of the four houses, which had suffered minor damages last time, simply collapsed,” Bhasin said.

“The only matter of consolation was that none suffered injury. We belong to the labour class and for us it is not easy to construct houses again,” said the affected families.

“Last Monday, when gushing nallah water had entered our house, we lost our belongings. This time we lost our house too. The authorities had assured us to come to our rescue last time but so far none visited us so far, except our councillor,” rued another affected family.