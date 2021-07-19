Heavy rains damage 4 houses in Jammu’s Kalika Colony

Jammu: At least four houses were badly damaged in Kalika Colony in Jammu city in the heavy rains that lashed almost all parts of the province on Monday.
However, no loss of life was reported.
According to the councillor of the area, Sham Bhasin, the affected families were being evacuated to safer places.
This is the same locality where rains had wreaked havoc last Monday also, causing damages to a number of residential structures.
This had necessitated evacuation of at least nine families to safer places.
“On July 12, the flashflood in nallah running along Kalika Colony in Bahu Fort area had damaged the foundation of several houses. Nine structures had suffered major or partial damage while several other houses situated along nallah had developed cracks. This morning the rear portions of the four houses, which had suffered minor damages last time, simply collapsed,” Bhasin said.
“The only matter of consolation was that none suffered injury. We belong to the labour class and for us it is not easy to construct houses again,” said the affected families.
“Last Monday, when gushing nallah water had entered our house, we lost our belongings. This time we lost our house too. The authorities had assured us to come to our rescue last time but so far none visited us so far, except our councillor,” rued another affected family.
“As the Met department has already predicted heavy rains in the next two days, other inhabitants have been living with a lurking fear of nallah-water entering their houses during rains or damaging them completely,” Bhasin said.
He pointed out that the main reason for damage to the houses was the absence of a protection wall against the nallah.
The nallah, which runs from Rajiv Nagar, passes through Kalika Colony before falling to the River Tawi.
Encroachment and choking have further aggravated the situation, which takes a dangerous turn during every rainy season, causing a lot of devastation in these two localities.
Ditto is the scenario in the Nai Basti area.
Following devastation caused by rains last week, Jammu Municipal Corporation did start a demolition drive against the unauthorised and illegal construction raised especially on nallahs yet its eleventh hour drive could not help ease the situation.
Due to choked nallahs or poor drainage system, water-logging in Janipur, Domana, Gadi Garh, Bhagwati Nagar, New Plot, Ambphalla and other low-lying areas in Jammu is a permanent nuisance even during torrential rains.
Last week, the very showers of rainy season turned even Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Dogra Chowk, Canal Road, Trikuta Nagar, Ambedker Nagar, Roop Nagar, Udham Singh Nagar, Gangyal, Krishna Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Kabir Colony, Talab Tillo, Shakti Nagar, Puran Nagar besides many other localities into mini water bodies with submerged houses.
The Met department had already issued an advisory for heavy to very heavy downpour from July 19 to 21 in Jammu division.
Meanwhile, officials said that Kathua district received over 121mm downpour overnight while Jammu received 5.2 mm of rain and recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius against normal of 25.0 degrees Celsius. Bhaderwah had 13.7 mm of rain followed by 9.2 mm in Katra, 3.4 mm in Banihal and 1.6 mm in Batote.