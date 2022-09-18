Hideout busted in Ramban

Ramban: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from higher reaches of Sub Division Gool of Ramban Sunday morning by the security forces.

In a joint search operation conducted by Army (23RR) , Jammu and Kashmir Police Gool, and Special Operation Group (SOG), Ramban a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from higher reaches of Sub Division Gool of Ramban on Sunday morning.

Giving details to reporters Sunday afternoon at Gool, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Viqar Ahmed, informed that on the directions of senior police officers a joint combing and search operation has been going on in Sub division Gool and Ramban since long.