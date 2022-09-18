Hideout busted in Ramban

Ramban: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from higher reaches of Sub Division Gool of Ramban Sunday morning by the security forces.
In a joint search operation conducted by Army (23RR) , Jammu and Kashmir Police Gool, and Special Operation Group (SOG), Ramban a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from higher reaches of Sub Division Gool of Ramban on Sunday morning.
Giving details to reporters Sunday afternoon at Gool, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Viqar Ahmed, informed that on the directions of senior police officers a joint combing and search operation has been going on in Sub division Gool and Ramban since long.
He said in this connection a joint search operation was jointly launched in higher reaches of Sangaldan and Gool forests by the Army, (23 Rashtriya Rifles), Gool Police , and SOG and the hideout was busted early Sunday morning.
He said during the search a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the search teams.
One revolver ,one Chinese pistol with magazine, one tactical knife, four AK 47 magazines, 198 AK rounds, 69 rounds of 9 mm pistol, one binocular, one camera, one wireless set, two magazines of 303, 36 rounds, one under barrier grenade launcher, one UBGL pendulum ,one empty cartridge of (UBGL) was recovered from the hideout.
He said the hideout was destroyed. A case FIR under sections 120-B, 121 IPC 7/27 Arms Act was registered in Police Station Gool for further investigations.