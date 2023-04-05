Hideout busted in Ramban

Ramban: In a joint search operation Army (23 and 12 RR) and Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ramban detected and busted an old hideout and recovered a huge cache of rusted arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores from far-flung Jamalwan, forests in Khari, a tehsil of Ramban.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen said that on Tuesday morning security forces received specific information from reliable sources regarding the presence of a militant hideout in Jamalwan forests of Mangit Panchayat of Khari tehsil.