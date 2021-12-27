Highest authority in UPA stalled Kashmiri Hindu Shrines Bill: Rana

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Monday said that the highest authority in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had intervened to get the Kashmiri Hindu Shrines and Religious Places (Management and Regulation) Bill stalled.
A statement of BJP issued here quoted Rana as saying that there was nothing uncomfortable in the legislation except the preservation of the valuable religious treasure of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.
“I say it on record that sustained efforts were made to stall the passage of the bill,” Rana said paying tribute to Pandit Prem Nath Bhat on Chetna Diwas organised by Pandit Prem Nath Bhat Memorial Trust.
He said machinations against Kashmiri Pandits did not end up with their horrible displacement at the gunpoint but it continued thereafter too with slogans like ‘honourable and safe return’ becoming a fashion statement for all those donning the mantle of governance.
“They did nothing except deliver emotive slogans without any substance,” Rana said.
However, he lauded the resilience and assimilative character of the Kashmiri Pandit community which weathered all storms with fortitude.
He described the displacement of the entire community from their homes and hearths as one of the major tragedies and sought Truth and Reconciliation Commission under a retired Supreme Court Judge to find out the circumstance leading to the commission of human rights violation of such a magnitude.