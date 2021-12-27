Highest authority in UPA stalled Kashmiri Hindu Shrines Bill: Rana

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Monday said that the highest authority in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had intervened to get the Kashmiri Hindu Shrines and Religious Places (Management and Regulation) Bill stalled.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Rana as saying that there was nothing uncomfortable in the legislation except the preservation of the valuable religious treasure of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.