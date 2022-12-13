Hold probe into delay in completion of Jammu artificial lake project : AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party’s state spokesperson Pratap Jamwal on Tuesday demanded a probe into delay in completion of Jammu artificial lake project raising serious concern on missing of six deadlines and rapid cost escalation even after which this prestigious project is nowhere on ground.

In a statement, Pratap Jamwal said that Jammu artificial lake and allied project is a prestigious project that was started more than a decade ago and BJP time and again took credit for expediting work on the project which however is yet to complete.