Hold probe into delay in completion of Jammu artificial lake project : AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party’s state spokesperson Pratap Jamwal on Tuesday demanded a probe into delay in completion of Jammu artificial lake project raising serious concern on missing of six deadlines and rapid cost escalation even after which this prestigious project is nowhere on ground.
In a statement, Pratap Jamwal said that Jammu artificial lake and allied project is a prestigious project that was started more than a decade ago and BJP time and again took credit for expediting work on the project which however is yet to complete.
“If you go through the details of the project, than it will come to fore that deadline of the project has been missed for six times which is a unique failure of successive governments and BJP in itself,” Pratap said.
The project, which was launched in 2009 by the Congress-NC government, has been marred by delays, missing many deadlines, before work came to a standstill in 2018, he stated.