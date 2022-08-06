Holders of arms licenses not uploaded on NDAL-ALIS portal to deposit arms within 15 days in Jammu

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu on Saturday directed all those persons holding individual arms licenses which have not been uploaded on the NDAL-ALIS portal to deposit their arms and ammunition within 15 days.

District Magistrate Jammu Avny Lavasa passed the order, asking the gun holders to despot their weapons either with the officer-incharge of the nearest police station or with a dealer holding a license in Form VIII, or, in case he is a member of the armed forces of the Union, in the unit armoury.