Holistic Agriculture Development Programme | JU’s Poonch campus students attend training programme

Poonch: The Department of Sericulture, Poonch campus of the University of Jammu (JU) students participated in a one-day training programme under the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ at KVK Poonch.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that SKUAST Jammu, KVK Poonch organised the training program, and the faculty members of the Department of Sericulture accompanied the Poonch Campus students.

The government of J&K launched the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme to expand business and marketing opportunities for farmers, which has helped Jammu and Kashmir make historic transformations. During the training program, experts and technical working group members from agriculture and allied sectors gave presentations.