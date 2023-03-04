Holistic Agriculture Development Programme | JU’s Poonch campus students attend training programme

Poonch: The Department of Sericulture, Poonch campus of the University of Jammu (JU) students participated in a one-day training programme under the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ at KVK Poonch.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that SKUAST Jammu, KVK Poonch organised the training program, and the faculty members of the Department of Sericulture accompanied the Poonch Campus students.
The government of J&K launched the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme to expand business and marketing opportunities for farmers, which has helped Jammu and Kashmir make historic transformations. During the training program, experts and technical working group members from agriculture and allied sectors gave presentations.
The training was given to students, faculty of the Department of Sericulture, officers of agriculture and allied sectors, including Sericulture, Apiculture, and Horticulture.
Director Poonch Campus, Prof Dipankar Sengupta congratulated SKUAST-Jammu and KVK Poonch for organising the training program and thanked the Chief Agriculture Officer Poonch, Rakesh Kumar, Dr Ajay Gupta, Sr Scientist and Head KVK Poonch, Dr Muzaffar Mir, Scientist KVK Poonch, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Guru, Programme Assistant KVK Poonch, Mohd Riaz Sericulture Assistant Lamberi Circle and Avinder Kour Sericulture Assistant Poonch Circle.
Dr. Rubia Bukhari Campus Officer Poonch Campus appreciated the initiative, which provides an exclusive opportunity to interact directly with the growers/farmers.
She thanked Dr Muzaffar Mir, Scientist KVK, and the KVK Poonch team for inviting students and faculty of Poonch Campus to the training program. Dr Suraksha Chanotra Incharge, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, Kalpna Sudan and Sumya Kapoor also attended the training program from the Department of Sericulture, Poonch Campus, University of Jammu.