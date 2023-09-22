HUMAN-WILDLIFE CONFLICT | Schools remain closed for 3rd day in Ramban areas

Ramban: All the government and private schools in Rajbagh area of Ramban district remained closed for the third consecutive day today as a precautionary measure after recent attacks by bears.
The directions for the closure of 19 government and private schools were given by the district administration.
Two persons including a woman sustained critical injuries after they were attacked by black wild bears on Monday. Both were hospitalised.
Following the incidents Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam deputed forest, wildlife department teams assisted by Police, Village Defense Committee (VDC's) members to the area. They inspected deep forest area of Kumate, Rajgarh and are conducting regular patrolling in the area.
Wildlife protection department officials said no bear was spotted near the habitat yet.”Our teams have been conducting patrolling since the last three days no bear was spotted near the habitations,” they said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam advised people not venture deep into forest areas. “Ensure you are not moving alone. Wildlife Department teams are making all out efforts to sensitize the people in Rajgarh and Bhartund areas,” he said.
Residents of Rajgarh and Bhartund were scared to venture out of their houses especially after evening hours. “We are not ready to take risks, said Alam Din of Suli, area of Rajgarh,” they said.