Hundreds participate in Swachhathon at Mansar Lake

During the event, Charandeep Singh highlighted the significance of responsible tourism and sanitation in preserving the region’s natural treasures. He emphasized the need for proper waste disposal, maintaining cleanliness, and raising awareness among tourists to ensure that Mansar Lake remains a symbol of natural beauty and cultural heritage for generations to come.

Before flagging off the Swachhathon, the Director said “our mission is not only to promote sustainable sanitation but also to foster a sense of responsibility towards our environment. Together, we can ensure that J&K remains a jewel of the country when it comes to sustainable sanitation.”

Participants were also encouraged to take a Swachhata pledge to continue practicing good sanitation habits and to educate others about their importance in maintaining out surroundings clean.

They all wore T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Swachhata Hi Seva” and “Garbage Free India” to symbolize their commitment to the cause.

Local folk artists while performing their plays expressed their enthusiasm, saying, “It’s heartening to see young population is leading from the front in promoting sustainable sanitation. We all need to do our part to keep our surroundings clean and protect the environment.” As part of the event, participants also took part in a cleanup drive, picking up litter and plastic waste along the run route. This hands-on approach showcased the immediate impact that collective action can have on the cleanliness of the area. The largest quantity of garbage collected by young volunteers were rewarded with cash prize on the spot.

Different groups of students from different schools also performed different plays to raise awareness about the sanitation in J&K.

The Director Rural Sanitation further said that this Swachhathon was a part of an ongoing a series of initiatives taken under “Swachhata Hi Seva” to promote sustainable sanitation. These will include awareness campaigns, waste segregation programs, and tree planting drives, among others.

Under the ambit of Swachhata Hi Seva 2023, the Directorate of Rural Sanitation has taken impressive strides in organising IEC activities to promote safe and sustainable sanitation practices. These initiatives are set to continue until 2nd October, reinforcing the collective mission of cleanliness.