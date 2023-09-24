Hundreds participate in Swachhathon at Mansar Lake

Mansar (Udhampur): In a remarkable display of commitment to sustainable sanitation practices, the Director Rural Sanitation Charandeep Singh, led ‘Swachhathon’ a spirited crowd of over 2500 locals in a run at the historic Mansar Lake.
This extraordinary event, organised with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of sanitation, showcased the J&K dedication to preserving its natural beauty and cultural heritage by promoting sustainable sanitation practices in rural J&K.
Nestled amidst the scenic beauty and lush green hills, Mansar Lake has been a popular tourist destination for decades. However, the increasing footfall of tourists, coupled with a lack of awareness regarding sustainable sanitation practices, has led to concerns about its environmental impact.
The run was held to cover the distance of more than 4 kilometers around the Mansar lake, witnessed a diverse age group of participants, including senior citizens, elderly, youngsters, men, and women, all running together with a shared purpose - to promote sustainable sanitation practices and protect the pristine Mansar Lake.
In a brief address before the run, the Director emphasized the need for responsible waste management, water conservation, and maintaining cleanliness in public spaces. “We have a collective responsibility to ensure a clean and sustainable future for J&K. Through initiatives like this run followed by sanitation drive, we can inspire positive change and encourage everyone to adopt eco-friendly habits”.
During the event, Charandeep Singh highlighted the significance of responsible tourism and sanitation in preserving the region’s natural treasures. He emphasized the need for proper waste disposal, maintaining cleanliness, and raising awareness among tourists to ensure that Mansar Lake remains a symbol of natural beauty and cultural heritage for generations to come.
Before flagging off the Swachhathon, the Director said “our mission is not only to promote sustainable sanitation but also to foster a sense of responsibility towards our environment. Together, we can ensure that J&K remains a jewel of the country when it comes to sustainable sanitation.”
Participants were also encouraged to take a Swachhata pledge to continue practicing good sanitation habits and to educate others about their importance in maintaining out surroundings clean.
They all wore T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Swachhata Hi Seva” and “Garbage Free India” to symbolize their commitment to the cause.
Local folk artists while performing their plays expressed their enthusiasm, saying, “It’s heartening to see young population is leading from the front in promoting sustainable sanitation. We all need to do our part to keep our surroundings clean and protect the environment.” As part of the event, participants also took part in a cleanup drive, picking up litter and plastic waste along the run route. This hands-on approach showcased the immediate impact that collective action can have on the cleanliness of the area. The largest quantity of garbage collected by young volunteers were rewarded with cash prize on the spot.
Different groups of students from different schools also performed different plays to raise awareness about the sanitation in J&K.
The Director Rural Sanitation further said that this Swachhathon was a part of an ongoing a series of initiatives taken under “Swachhata Hi Seva” to promote sustainable sanitation. These will include awareness campaigns, waste segregation programs, and tree planting drives, among others.
Under the ambit of Swachhata Hi Seva 2023, the Directorate of Rural Sanitation has taken impressive strides in organising IEC activities to promote safe and sustainable sanitation practices. These initiatives are set to continue until 2nd October, reinforcing the collective mission of cleanliness.