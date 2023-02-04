I&B Minister addresses seminar on ‘Budget Pe Charcha’

Jammu: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur addressed a seminar on “Budget Pe Charcha” programme at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP NEM and Headquarter incharge former Minister Pawan Gupta, and party chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, party spokesperson Arun Gupta, spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia and other leaders accompanied Anurag Thakur while he addressed BJP leaders, prominent citizens and Intellectuals at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

“This budget is not merely an agenda for development for 2023-24, it is a blueprint for laying a strong foundation for India's economic development for the next 25-50 years,” said Thakur.