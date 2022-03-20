IG BSF visits BoP Octroi, witnesses retreat ceremony

Jammu: Inspector General, BSF Jammu, Dinesh Kumar Boora today along with senior officers visited BOP Octroi and witnessed the Retreat Ceremony.
Over 3000 audience was present to witness a mesmerizing ceremony which filled them with patriotism and national pride.
President, BWWA Jammu Sunita Boora along with BSF lady wives also witnessed the retreat ceremony.
Boora and lady wives also took a first hand stock of the conditions in which the BSF troops performed their duties at the border.
She also apprised the available BSF authorities about the required improvement in the available facilities so that the troops can perform their duties more comfortably and effectively.