IG CRPF Birdi repatriated to parent cadre AGMUT

Jammu: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the premature repatriation of a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of erstwhile J&K cadre (now AGMUT) and Inspector General (IG) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Vidhi Kumar Birdi to his parent cadre with immediate effect.

As per an Office Memorandum (OM) of MHA, approval of the competent authority for premature repatriation of Vijay Kumar Birdi, IPS (AGMUT: 2003), Inspector General, CRPF to his parent cadre with immediate effect has been accorded in terms of Para-14.2 of IPS Tenure Policy. Birdi is presently on deputation to CRPF.

“The date of relieving of the officer from CRPF may please be intimated to this Ministry,” Office Memorandum by MHA, addressed to the Director General CRPF, further read.