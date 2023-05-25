IGNOU exams | Restrictions around exam centres in Ramban

Ramban: District Magistrate Ramban, in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 144 Cr.P.C has imposed restrictions on the entry of public within the 100 Metre radius of the examination Centres during the conduct of IGNOU Exams.

The restrictions have been imposed on the entry of all the persons except those on duty and the candidates writing examinations within 100 M radius of the examination/test centre/hall.

In addition, no person shall be allowed to use loudspeakers within 100M radius of the examination Centre/Hall during the test.

The concerned Tehsildar/SHO will personally implement the order in letter and spirit.