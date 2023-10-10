IGP Jammu holds introductory meeting; reviews functioning

Jammu: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone Anand Jain, after taking over his charge, Tuesday chaired an introductory meeting at Zonal Police Headquarters with Range DIGs and district SSPs of Jammu zone in order to have an overall view of functioning of the zone.

During an introductory meeting, the IGP Jammu reviewed crime patterns and issued directions to district heads to improve police working and better public relations.

A police spokesperson said that IGP Jammu also emphasized to adopt measures to deal drug menace stringently and directed them to infuse extraordinary efforts to put kingpins of the drug smuggling behind bars. He directed all the officers to remain alert and vigilant and adopt a foolproof security system to neutralize any terrorist activity in their area of responsibility.