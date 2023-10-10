IGP Jammu holds introductory meeting; reviews functioning

Jammu: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone Anand Jain, after taking over his charge, Tuesday chaired an introductory meeting at Zonal Police Headquarters with Range DIGs and district SSPs of Jammu zone in order to have an overall view of functioning of the zone.
During an introductory meeting, the IGP Jammu reviewed crime patterns and issued directions to district heads to improve police working and better public relations.
A police spokesperson said that IGP Jammu also emphasized to adopt measures to deal drug menace stringently and directed them to infuse extraordinary efforts to put kingpins of the drug smuggling behind bars. He directed all the officers to remain alert and vigilant and adopt a foolproof security system to neutralize any terrorist activity in their area of responsibility.
Jain stressed upon the district SSPs to reach out to the common people particularly in the remote and border areas and seek their valuable cooperation and assistance in curbing the menace of infiltration and checking the movement of terrorists and maintenance of communal harmony and brotherhood.
He also asked the officers to remain extra vigilant against any threat from terrorists and other anti-social elements.
Range DIGs also gave a detailed introduction regarding the day-to-day policing in their respective Ranges. All the police officers assured IGP Jammu zone for wholehearted efforts to achieve the targets.