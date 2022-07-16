IIM Jammu bags 36th rank in NIRF 2022

Jammu: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has bagged 36th rank in the NIRF-Ranking of the top management Institutes of the country.

The NIRF ranking was launched by the union Education Ministry in September 2015. In the previous years in the management position, IIM Jammu was ranked in the band of 76-100 ranks in the NIRF Ranking.

The rankings have been released by Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education, Govt of India.