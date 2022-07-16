IIM Jammu bags 36th rank in NIRF 2022

Jammu: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has bagged 36th rank in the NIRF-Ranking of the top management Institutes of the country.
The NIRF ranking was launched by the union Education Ministry in September 2015. In the previous years in the management position, IIM Jammu was ranked in the band of 76-100 ranks in the NIRF Ranking.
The rankings have been released by Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education, Govt of India.
The NIRF ranking is done on parameters ranging from “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, welcomed the quantum jump in the ranking position of IIM Jammu. “I would like to thank Dr. Milind. P. Kamble Ji, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu and all our Board Members for their hard work, dedication and commitment of all faculty members, staff and students” he said.
The IIM Jammu, an Institute of national importance was established in the year 2016 and is the 20th and the youngest IIM in the country.
“As per the NIRF 2022, IIM Jammu is ranked at 15th position among all IIMs. IIM Jammu has set very high standards from the start. The improvement in ranking gives satisfaction, but I would like to let you know that we have miles to go. We will improve our performance further in the coming years. Our aim is to figure among the top 10 B-Schools in the world that will serve humanity, society, the UT and the nation for economic growth and prosperity. The strategic initiatives taken by the Institute in recent times have not only prospered development of the nation and added on to the growth and performance of the Institute,” he added.
Adding further, he said, “In order to further improve international visibility of the Institute, IIM Jammu is working on two international accreditations since IIM Jammu has strongly believed in collaboration and has launched two unique programs, one is the dual degree program (B.Tech + MBA) with IIT Jammu and MBA Hospital administrations and Healthcare Management (HA & HM) with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu. These two programs will be very useful and help to the students, industry and the nation.”