IIM Jammu signs MoU with Times PRO

Jammu: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu inked an MoU with Times PRO, a subsidiary of Times of India Groupwith an objective to attain and strengthen their shared vision through the design, creation, distribution, and delivery of educational programs in the domain of management and technology.

The partnership aims to offer programmes in Management, technology, and allied areas focused on helping working professionals upgrade their skills to meet the opportunities offered by a dynamic environment. The collaboration would work on the strengths of both partners to offer the right learning experience to professionals.