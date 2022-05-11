IIM Jammu to offer 20 scholarships of Rs 1.5 lakh each to economically weak students

Jammu: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu will offer 20 scholarships of Rs 1.5 lakh each to economically weak students.

This is to provide cross-cultural exposure and a global perspective to the students for an extensive International Students Exchange Network.

The exchange programme has become increasingly popular with the students. The Institute is to offer 20 scholarships of Rs. 1.5 lacs each for meritorious students from economically weaker sections to participate in the Students Exchange programme (SEP) and Academic International Events every year.