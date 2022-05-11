IIM Jammu to offer 20 scholarships of Rs 1.5 lakh each to economically weak students

Jammu: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu will offer 20 scholarships of Rs 1.5 lakh each to economically weak students.
This is to provide cross-cultural exposure and a global perspective to the students for an extensive International Students Exchange Network.
The exchange programme has become increasingly popular with the students. The Institute is to offer 20 scholarships of Rs. 1.5 lacs each for meritorious students from economically weaker sections to participate in the Students Exchange programme (SEP) and Academic International Events every year.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, “As an Institute of national importance, we seek to equip our students with a globally inclusive management education covering all aspects of management of institutions of the future.
We have always believed in providing all possible support and assistance to our meritorious students wherein the financial assistance offered by the Institute is a bold step toward facilitating our students as part of an international student exchange programme.
Currently, he said that they have a total of 15 international academic partners for student and faculty exchanges and five international partners have been added this year.
IIM Jammu has demonstrated its perseverance towards the International Student Exchange Program wherein, since its inception, students have been actively participating in the international exchange program. “
IIM Jammu has been building academic relationships with institutions worldwide to facilitate numerous exchange programs for students and faculty to ensure a deep comprehension of the various geopolitical, economic, and cultural facets that drive the efficient functioning of global enterprises. Under IIM Jammu’s International Student Exchange Program, 11 students from MBA batch 2020-22 were sent to partner institutions for one term.
The 5th batch of MBA students was undeterred by the pandemic situation and was able to procure seats in the International Student Exchange Program with five Prestigious B-Schools namely Groupe ESC Clermont, France, SolBridge International School of Business, South Korea, Montpellier Business School, France, University of Scranton, USA and the University of Bradford, UK.