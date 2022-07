Jammu: The IkkJutt Jammu Party (IJP) today held a demonstration in Jammu and at other places including Udhampur, Doda-Bhaderwah, Ramban, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Reasi, Poonch-Rajouri in support of its demand seeking separation of Jammu province from Kashmir.

Addressing the party workers at Press Club Jammu, IJP president Advocate Ankur Sharma said that the otherwise historic reforms of August 5, 2019 have miserably failed to produce the desired results.