IkkJutt Jammu, Panun Kashmir condemn target killings

Jammu: Coming on a united platform, IkkJutt Jammu and Panun Kashmir today issued a joint statement condemning the target killings in Kashmir.

However, the Government of India continues to be in its ruthless denial, they said.

In their joint statement, president IkkJutt Jammu Ankur Sharma and chairman Panun Kashmir Dr Ajay Chrungoo said “We have once again witnessed the bone chilling 11th genocidal killing in the last 9 months of one more Hindu employee, Vijay Kumar working in a bank at Kulgam.” “The genocidal project is ongoing whereas Government of India continues to be in its ruthless denial,” they said and added that the minority communities of Kashmir are caught up between two campaigns.