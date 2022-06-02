IkkJutt Jammu, Panun Kashmir condemn target killings

Jammu: Coming on a united platform, IkkJutt Jammu and Panun Kashmir today issued a joint statement condemning the target killings in Kashmir.
However, the Government of India continues to be in its ruthless denial, they said.
In their joint statement, president IkkJutt Jammu Ankur Sharma and chairman Panun Kashmir Dr Ajay Chrungoo said “We have once again witnessed the bone chilling 11th genocidal killing in the last 9 months of one more Hindu employee, Vijay Kumar working in a bank at Kulgam.” “The genocidal project is ongoing whereas Government of India continues to be in its ruthless denial,” they said and added that the minority communities of Kashmir are caught up between two campaigns.
They said that: “We unequivocally condemn the unabated Hindu killings in Kashmir. Reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir is inevitable. Jammu has to be separated as state and Kashmir divided further into two to create a safe domain for victims of genocide namely Panun Kashmir for reversal of minority and permanent rehabilitation of minority community.”
In the meantime, they said that “The minority employees of Kashmir should be immediately shifted to safety in Jammu. Till now, Government of India described the minority killings in Kashmir as acts of frustration of terrorists or attempts to defame the Muslims of Kashmir.”
GoI has time and again stated that the situation in Kashmir is improving rather than taking cognisance of the hardliners operating with impunity using the Muslim society as a civil sanctuary, they added. “GoI has chosen to trivialise the ground situation to the detriment of the citizens of India particularly the minorities. GoI till now has stubbornly refused to recognise that the Jihadi malaise is widespread within the Muslim society in Kashmir valley,” the joint statement reads.