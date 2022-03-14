ILLEGAL MINING IN REASI | Police arrest 18 offenders; seize 27 vehicles

Jammu: Eighteen persons were arrested and 27 vehicles seized for illegal mining In Reasi, Police said Monday.
It said that nine FIRs were lodged and 18 offenders arrested while 27 vehicles including 9 excavators (earthmovers) had also been seized.
Police said that illegal mining was reported at Anji Khad in Reasi following which a case was registered.
Police said that during the investigation, it seized three excavators, four dumpers, and arrested drivers of the vehicles in the case.
In another incident of illegal mining at Hemna, Police seized two excavators, four dumpers, and arrested four offenders.
In Kanthan block, two excavators and two dumpers were seized and the owner and drivers of the vehicles were taken into custody for illegal mining.
Similarly, two tippers and one JCB were seized in Arnas and three persons were arrested.
After getting reports of illegal mining in the Mahore area, FIR No 13 of 2022 was registered at Police Station Mahore, and a JCB without registration number and four tractors were seized.
In Kakriyal Katra FIR No 78 was registered against the driver of the tractor (JK20B 2150) for illegal mining.
The vehicle was seized and the driver Sajad Ahmed of Terin Meyari, Katra arrested.
Police said that in Derababa, it seized a trolley for illegal mining and arrested the driver of the vehicle Sunny Kumar of Serwad Katra.