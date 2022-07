Ramban: A tipper (dumper) indulging in illegal mining on the banks of Bisleri Nallah and transportation of construction material in Ramsu was seized on Tuesday, Police said.

A team of Police found the dumper (JK19-6001) involved in illegal mining and illegally transporting construction material, Police said.

It said that the vehicle was seized and was handed over to the officials of the Mining Department Ramban for legal proceedings.