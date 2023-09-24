Illegal retrofitting of load carriers to invite strict action

Ramban: Taking a swift action against retrofitting of load carriers in the district which is the total violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam directed Assistant Regional Transport Officer to launch a drive across the district to book violators.

On the report submitted by the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Ramban, the Deputy Commissioner Ramban issued an order to Motor Vehicle Department, Ramban for conducting frequent checking drives in the district to go for a complete crackdown on retrofitting of vehicles, especially on load carriers.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the ARTO to sensitize the drivers and owners of the vehicles about violations and disadvantages of retrofitting of vehicles which cause fatal road accidents besides posing threat to the precious lives, especially pedestrians in the district.

The load carrier owners were also warned to do away with their retro-fittings with immediate effect, failing which action under rules shall be taken against them.

Further, all welding shop owners were also advised not to retrofit any load carrier and immediately inform ARTO office if anyone approached them with this illegal demand.

ARTO was also directed to submit an action taken report to the Deputy Commissioner office on a daily basis.