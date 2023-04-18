IM Jammu inks pact with Warsaw University of Technology Business School Poland

Jammu: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Academic & Research Exchange with the internationally renowned Warsaw University of Technology (WUT) Business School, Poland.

The MoU was signed by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Dr. Pawel Urbanski, Director, WUT Business School, Poland through online mode.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu termed that the MoU with Warsaw University of Technology (WUT) Business School, Polandis a positive step toward absorbing the best practices in research and teaching from the best B-Schools in the world. According to him, these collaborations are a vital part of IIM Jammu’s international endeavours, and these will be helpful in fostering the advancement in teaching, research, and cultural understanding as well as the international reputation of both the institutes through student,and faculty exchange, executive education, and research programs.