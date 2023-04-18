IM Jammu inks pact with Warsaw University of Technology Business School Poland

Jammu: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Academic & Research Exchange with the internationally renowned Warsaw University of Technology (WUT) Business School, Poland.
The MoU was signed by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Dr. Pawel Urbanski, Director, WUT Business School, Poland through online mode.
Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu termed that the MoU with Warsaw University of Technology (WUT) Business School, Polandis a positive step toward absorbing the best practices in research and teaching from the best B-Schools in the world. According to him, these collaborations are a vital part of IIM Jammu’s international endeavours, and these will be helpful in fostering the advancement in teaching, research, and cultural understanding as well as the international reputation of both the institutes through student,and faculty exchange, executive education, and research programs.
Dr. Pawel Urbanski, Director, WUT Business School, Polandgave an overview of Warsaw University of Technology Business School, Poland, and mentioned that the Collaboration between both Institutes will help both the Institutes to develop our competence in many key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programs, long-range planning, and Institutional development. The collaboration between the two reputed Institutes will give a leading edge to the research output ofWUT Business School, Poland.
The MoU Signing was coordinated by Dr. Sarbjit Singh, Chairperson, International Relations, and Dr. Somu Gorai, Co-Chairperson, International Relations, IIM Jammu. The virtual tour of the state-of-the-art permanent campus of IIM Jammu was also showcased during the MoU signing ceremony.