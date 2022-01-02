Impersonator held in Samba

“During questioning, he was unable to produce his army identity card. On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was not an army officer. He was identified as Raman Singh son of Pritam Singh resident of Rakh Floura tehsil R S Pura, Jammu,” the spokesperson added.

In this regard, a case FIR No 01/2022 U/S 420, 170, 171 IPC was registered at Police Station Bari Brahmana.