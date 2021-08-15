In Jammu, Advisor Bhatnagar highlights flagship schemes, development projects

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the 75th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, fervour and national spirit at M A Stadium in Jammu amid due adherence to Covid safety protocols.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade and took the salute from the contingents of BSF, CRPF, JKAP, Forest Protection Force and IRP.

In his address, the advisor extended Independence Day greetings to the people of J&K and recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during the prolonged freedom struggle. “This day symbolises unity in diversity of our great nation. It reminds us of the countless sacrifices made by freedom fighters for the dignity and freedom of our motherland,” he said.

Bhatnagar highlighted the post-independence challenges the country faced and said, ‘We can’t forget the brave soldiers who sacrificed their life to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country. This day also offers us an opportunity to pay them tributes and recall their contribution in building this great nation.”

He also listed the flagship schemes and numerous developmental projects completed and undertaken in J&K by the government to create a strong infrastructure base.

The advisor said that the administration was trying its best to lead J&K on the glorious path of development and prosperity.

Asserting that the government was focusing on development of a holistic infrastructure base, he said that under PMGSY-1 3467 km and under PMGSY-II 18,910 km road had been approved and 3167 km completed connecting 119 villages.

Bhatnagar said that road infrastructure was a basic requirement for socio-economic development and it was being given foremost priority.

He appreciated the services rendered by the officers and officials of different departments including Medical, PWD, Information, Revenue, Police, JMC, Education and Rural Development during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The advisor said that 100 percent coverage had been achieved in the 45-plus age category while 37 percent of the population had been vaccinated in the 18-44 age group.

“The J&K administration left no stone unturned to save the precious lives of the people. I appeal to all the remaining eligible persons to take the vaccine and supplement the efforts of the government to end this pandemic,” he said.

Listing individual beneficiary oriented schemes launched by the government, Bhatnagar said under PMJAY-SEHAT, the universal health insurance scheme providing Rs 5 lakh cover, more than 49 lakh beneficiaries had been registered of which 45.48 lakh had been issued golden cards.

He said that 10 lakh farmers had been provided loans under Kissan Credit Card scheme and Rs 600 crore had been transferred directly to the beneficiaries under Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojna as a hand holding to the farmers.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to make Jammu an independent tourist destination, the advisor said that the inauguration of ambitious ropeway project and identification of new potential spots had added new dimensions to tourist attraction of Jammu.

“Many more initiatives have been taken to attract investment in J&K,” he said.